Betim molestation case: Mahila Congress demands ‘strict action’

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress, on Saturday, staged a morcha at the Panaji women police station, demanding a strict action against a youth who had allegedly molested a 13-year-old girl at a location in Betim.

The president of the Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress (GPMC), Pratima Coutinho claimed that they were forced to approach the Panaji women police station after the Porvorim police allegedly failed to take action against the accused.

Coutinho informed that the incident had occurred earlier this week.

The accused was teasing the minor girl and pulled her hand, she said, and added that after the complaint was filed by girl’s parent, the police only warned the 23-year-old accused.

“However, the accused again on the next day abused the girl using filthy language and threatened her”, said

Coutinho.

She said, “At first, we did not want to interfere, as it would have looked as if we are giving it a political angle. But owing to failure of the police we are forced to interfere. We demand strict action against the accused person.”

The Goa Congress Mahila Congress also submitted a memorandum to the Panaji women police station in this connection.