Bhima-Koregaon case: SC stays Navlakha’s arrest till Oct 15

October 5, 2019 National News 1 Views

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra government  not to take any coercive step against social activist Gautam Navlakha, granting him interim  protection from arrest till October 15.

A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta also asked the Maharashtra  government to place all materials collected from Navlakha during the probing against him on  October 15, the next date fixed for hearing.

The court was hearing Navlakha’s plea challenging the Bombay High Court’s order which refused  to quash an FIR filed against him by the Pune police in the Bhima-Koregaon case. An FIR was filed against five persons – Navlakha, Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon  Gonsalves and Sudha Bharadwaj – in January 2018 following the Elgar Parishad on December  31, 2017, which allegedly sparked violence in Bhima-Koregaon in Pune district on January 1,  2018.

The Bombay High Court had on September 13 rejected Navlakha’s plea seeking quashing of the  FIR filed against him for his alleged Maoist links and involvement in the Bhima-Koregaon  incident. Soon after the Bombay High Court rejected his plea, the Maharashtra government filed a caveat in the Supreme Court anticipating Navlakha’s appeal against the high court’s order.

