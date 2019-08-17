Bhutan gets its fist vineyards

When southern California native Michael Juergens was running downhill on a packed dirt road during the first international marathon in the Kingdom of Bhutan in February, 2016, he passed steep, terraced hillsides and fields that he thought looked ideal for growing grape vines. The 49-year-old bearded, tattooed wine lover, a partner in a global consulting firm, wondered, “Where are all the country’s vineyards?”

When he put the question to senior government officials at the celebratory dinner for the top runners, they said there were none.

That, he says now, was the beginning of his unlikely wine adventure, in which he ended up inventing an industry from scratch in a remote kingdom known for its stunning pristine landscape and ideal level of “gross national happiness.”

“As I look back,” he said, “I’m astounded we could pull off what we’ve done in such a short time.”

In April this year, he and a team of workers planted the first several vineyards in the country on a total of six acres. One of them, Yusipang, is at an elevation of 8,900 feet, with views of brooding forests and Himalayan peaks. Eventually, the grapes will go into wines under the Thunder Dragon label—or so Juergens hopes. Next spring, visitors can help plant Bhutan Wine Co’s next vineyards on its first luxury trip for wine lovers. The itinerary includes a climb to the famous, much- photographed Tiger’s Nest monastery and the chance to be part of one of the newest regional wine projects in the world.

Here’s how it all happened.

Juergens returned home to California after the marathon, dove into research, and sent a report outlining the country’s viticultural potential to the government officials he’d met. It stirred interest in Bhutan, and when a 2017 marathon took him back there, officials wanted to talk.

Spurred, he spent weekends creating a business plan for them. He tracked down a UK soil scientist who’d worked in Bhutan and agreed it would be “awesome” for vines. The country’s soil is complex, created by tectonic plates pushing upward to create the Himalayas. Some potential grape-growing sites have 12-foot wide veins of red, iron-rich soil.

Not the First Effort

The idea of planting vineyards in the kingdom isn’t as unusual as it might sound.

In the 1990s, businessman John Goelet, the owner of Napa’s Clos du Val and three other wineries in Australia and France and the founder of the Bhutan Foundation, helped the country’s royal family look into developing vineyards. Bernard Portet, then Clos du Val’s winemaker, says he selected several sites. “Mountainous, cooler areas with south-facing exposures and well-drained soils of broken rock had potential,” says Portet. “The problems I could foresee were spring frosts and an early monsoon season.” Though the King of Bhutan sent a young Bhutanese to Goelet’s Australian winery Taltarni for more than a year to learn about winemaking, the project never got off the ground.

But that was more than two decades ago. The political situation in Bhutan had changed. Now officials were asking Juergens, “Can you help us do this?” That led him and his girlfriend Ann Cross, a global brand-marketing consultant, to set up the Bhutan Wine Co. She quit her practice to become chief executive officer.

The goal—planting 2,000 acres in eight years—was daunting. Besides selecting the right grapes and evaluating soil and microclimates in an untapped wine frontier, they’d also have to draft wine laws and label requirements that would work internationally.

“The vast majority of wine industry people I talked to said ‘You’re crazy,’” said Juergens, who consults on executive development for global companies. But he had a mix of both international business and wine knowledge.

A Life with the Grape

His fascination with wine began at age 23, when his dad poured a 1975 Italian Gattinara into plastic cups and they sipped it in the garage while puffing on cigars. That ‘aha’ wine moment translated into visiting vineyards whenever he travelled and becoming a Master of Wine student.

Although there’s no grape wine culture in Bhutan, peach wine has a following, and the Royal Army raises funds for veterans by importing bulk wine from India and then bottling and selling it.

In 2017, Juergens and Cross plunged into sourcing vines, picking familiar international varieties that would be easier to sell globally. They settled on nine—merlot, cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, pinot noir, syrah, malbec, sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, and petit manseng, which makes rich whites with spicy, honeyed flavours. Why? “The challenge in Bhutan is rain,” said Juergens, “and petit manseng is rain-resistant.”

Finding a nursery to sell and ship vines to Bhutan proved particularly difficult. Most of the nursery operators he emailed thought the project sounded “too weird, like some kind of scam.” But by December 2017, Sunridge nurseries in California had signed on.

At the same time, the couple was hunting vineyard sites. The country’s landscape is diverse, with elevations ranging from 500 to more than 24,000 feet.

There are microclimates tucked away in the kingdom that may be on par with the climates of other world-class wine regions.

A Plan with Scientific Basis

What proved key was their decision to lease government land at agricultural research centres. Throughout 2017, he and Cross visited several, getting weather data analyzed and soil samples tested. They settled on four with different elevations and microclimates to see what worked best. There are few pests or diseases, so going 100 per cent organic is relatively easy. The biggest problems are birds and mildew.

A further worry was getting the vines to Bhutan. When Juergens got on a plane in late March, the vines still hadn’t left the Los Angeles airport. He was waiting in his hotel, expecting a 30-person planting crew the following day, when a truck finally pulled in at 5:40 p.m., carrying 3,600 vines. “The gods were watching,” he said.

For the next five days, the crew dug holes and planted the one-year-old vines at the rate of one vineyard a day. In size, they range from half an acre to two and a half acres. Getting to two sites required trucking the vines 14 hours overnight because they were too heavy to transport by small plane.

Next spring, they’ll put in an additional 100 acres. The first harvest will take place in fall 2020.

What’s Next?

Finding an interested winemaker has been no problem. He was inundated with resumes from people who wanted to be involved.

The biggest vineyard costs are usually land and labour. But the government has leased the land for a minimal price, and most people work for $10 a day, making it possible for Juergens to fund the initial phase himself and turn to small angel investors. The majority of his costs will be for logistics, such as getting stainless steel tanks and bottles and corks from India to Bhutan.

“Once we can prove it’s viable, it will be an easy play for institutional investors,” he said. “Bhutan is a Third World economy in a politically safe, low-risk environment, and it’s the only 100 per cent carbon neutral country in the world.”

The luxury trips – to plant, harvest, both $9,888 a person, are his latest idea. He’s hoping such visitors will become tireless evangelists for the wine.

There are many undiscovered places around the globe that would be suitable for fine wine growing. LVMH’s Ao Yun project in the mountains of Yunnan, next to Tibet, is an example of a successful luxury wine from a truly remote spot.

But this worked because of the high degree of professional skill involved and its consistent long-term vision.

(HT Media)