Bibiano believes Bhutan can give India a tough time

Kalyani

India gaffer Bibiano Fernandes believes that although Bhutan are bottom of the pack in the 2019 SAFF U-15 Championship, the Himalayan nation are ready to bounce back as they acclimatise themselves to the conditions.

Bhutan have mesmerised the fans at the Kalyani Stadium with their swift passing game and scored four times in their first two games. However, they conceded their two-goal lead against Sri Lanka and lost 2-3, while letting in three more second-half goals in a 2-5 loss at the hands of Bangladesh.

Fernandes, however, believes that having played two matches in Kalyani, Bhutan would have acclimatised themselves to the conditions, and a match against them could be a dangerous

proposition.

“Of course, they are coming from a cold country, and they are finding it difficult in adjusting to the weather conditions here, but they have played a couple of games now, and I think they are starting to adjust to the heat. We can expect a very tough game against them tomorrow,” said Fernandes, on the eve of the game.

“We will approach tomorrow’s game in the same way that we approached the game against Nepal because we think that all the teams in the tournament are strong enough, and are doing well,” further said.

India currently sit at the top of the 2019 SAFF U-15 Championship table, having won their first game against Nepal 5-0. The Blue Colts are set to take on Bhutan in their second game on Sunday, August 25, a game that kicks off at the Kalyani Stadium at 3 pm IST.