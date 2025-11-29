Bid to attack couple nearcity market

NT Reporter

Panaji

In a shocking incident, a man reportedly tried to attack a couple walking along the road near Panaji market area Saturday evening and ran into an abandoned dilapidated two-storey house, a few metres away from the crime scene.

A team of Panaji police conducted a search but the man could not be traced. However, sources said the police have recovered two knives from the house. Police are on the lookout for the accused, who has been identified.

Police said the motive behind the attack is not known but the accused in question is known, as he was previously detained by police for creating nuisance.

The accused is reportedly staying in the dilapidated building since the last several days. The matter was also brought to the notice of the police.

People in the locality had seen the man and were suspicious about his activities. He was seen entering the building late in the night and was said to be carrying a knife.

People have raised concerns over their safety following the incident and urged the police to take necessary action.