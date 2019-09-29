Biomedical waste found dumped in Margao

Margao: The chief officer of the Margao Municipal Council (MMC) Siddhivinayak Naik, on Saturday, disclosed that biomedical waste was found dumped by mixing it with dry waste at a black spot, and added that the seized waste has been sent to the Goa State Pollution Control Board for checking, and to take an appropriate action.

Naik, who personally monitored the waste segregation exercise at the black spots within the MMC jurisdiction by deploying several workers, said, “While carrying out segregation of waste at the black spot, we surprisingly found biomedical waste from two hospitals. We found prescriptions and other material which helped us to identify these hospital and the renowned doctors. The biomedical waste is nicely packed and mixed with the dry waste and dumped at the black spots. I want the GSPCB to take necessary action and sent the message across that this is not tolerable in the state.”

While the workers segregated the waste at the black spot, the chief officer and the MMC engineers carried out site panchanama, and later seized the ‘material.’

“We have set the target to segregate the waste in to to. Therefore, we have decided to carry out some changes. The MMC vehicle will lift all the food, eatery and hotel waste at 11 pm instead of 3 pm. The collection will continue till it is over so that the next day, there will be no waste seen in the town,” he said.

The black spots will be totally monitored by the MMC-deployed 20-odd spies, he added.

Naik, before taking up the exercise and personally monitoring the segregation of the waste at the black spots, held a meeting with the MMC drivers and the workers doing collection of the waste from these areas.

There are nearly 65 black spots within the MMC jurisdiction and people, including those from the neighbouring villages dump their waste at these sites taking the advantage of the location and odd hours.

“We want to give fully segregated waste to Fomento for treatment,” the chief officer opined, and added that he will seek police protection, if required to see the smooth conduct of “wiping out of the black spots.”

What in fact has caused the chief officer Naik to work overtime, is the court direction which states that open dumping of the waste at Sonsoddo should be banned.

There is a separate case filed by the Fomento Green in the District and Sessions Court against the MMC seeking Rs 14 crore as an arbitration amount, claiming that the MMC failed to honour the signed agreement.

The MMC has deposited Rs 1.4 crore in the court as an arbitration amount, while it agreed to pay Fomento Rs 1 lakh per day for treatment of the waste from August 9, the date Fomento’s termination notice period of two months ended.