Sunday , 29 September 2019
Biomedical waste found dumped in Margao

September 29, 2019

Margao: The chief officer of the  Margao Municipal Council  (MMC) Siddhivinayak  Naik,  on Saturday, disclosed that biomedical waste was found dumped by mixing it with dry waste at a black spot, and added that the seized waste has been  sent to the  Goa  State Pollution Control Board for checking, and to take an appropriate action.

Naik, who  personally  monitored  the waste segregation exercise  at the  black spots within the MMC jurisdiction by  deploying  several workers, said, “While carrying out segregation of waste at the black spot, we  surprisingly found  biomedical waste  from two hospitals. We found prescriptions and other material which helped us to identify these  hospital and the  renowned doctors.  The  biomedical waste  is nicely packed  and mixed with the dry waste and dumped at the black spots.  I want the  GSPCB  to take necessary action and sent the message across that this is not tolerable in  the state.”

While the workers  segregated the waste at  the black spot, the chief officer and the  MMC engineers carried out site panchanama, and later seized the ‘material.’ 

“We have set the target to segregate the waste in to to. Therefore, we have decided to carry out some changes.  The MMC vehicle will lift all the  food, eatery and hotel waste at 11 pm instead of 3 pm. The collection will continue till it is over so that the next day, there will be no waste seen in the town,” he said.

The black spots will be  totally monitored  by the MMC-deployed 20-odd  spies, he added.

Naik, before taking up the exercise and personally monitoring the segregation of the waste at the black spots, held a meeting with the MMC drivers and the workers doing collection of the waste from these areas.  

There are nearly  65 black spots  within the MMC jurisdiction and people, including those from the neighbouring villages dump their waste at these sites  taking the advantage of the location and odd hours.

“We want to give  fully segregated waste to Fomento for treatment,” the chief officer  opined, and added that he will seek police protection, if required to see the smooth conduct of  “wiping out of the black spots.”

What in fact has caused the chief officer  Naik to  work overtime, is  the court direction which states that open dumping of the waste at  Sonsoddo should be banned.

There is a separate case filed by the  Fomento  Green  in the District and Sessions Court against the MMC seeking  Rs 14 crore as an arbitration amount, claiming that the MMC failed to honour the signed agreement. 

The MMC has  deposited Rs 1.4 crore in the court as an arbitration amount, while it agreed to pay Fomento Rs 1 lakh per  day  for treatment of the waste from August 9, the date  Fomento’s termination notice period of two months ended. 

