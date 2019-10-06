Bioremediation at Sonsoddo from Nov first week: Lobo

NT NETWORK

Margao

Minister for Waste Management Michael Lobo on Saturday said that bioremediation work at Sonsoddo dump will be carried out on a warfooting from November first week and in14 months the dump will be cleared.

He said the tender for the work has been floated and the pre-bid meeting will be held soon.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of birthday function of Curtorim legislator Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, Lobo further said that “the day the tender is opened, the contractor will start the work of bioremediation. There is around 2.35-lakh cubic metre waste at Sonsoddo” and added that in next 14 months, minus four months of monsoon, the dump will be cleared.

He said once the dump is cleared, a waste treatment plant will be set up at the site by taking concerned legislators and locals into confidence.

When asked about demand made by some who want that waste from Sonsoddo be taken at Saligao plant for treatment, Lobo said that things don’t work that way.

“Let us not make light of Sonsoddo issue. I am serious on this issue ever since I took charge of waste management,” he said.

He said that none of the politicians have dared to resolve the Sonsoddo dump issue in the past. All have spoken and given speeches on it, but not resolved it, he remarked.