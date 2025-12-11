Birch blaze: Human rights panel issues notices to chief secy, DGP

Panaji: The Goa Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance of the fire incident at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora and issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, directing them to appear before the commission on January 6, 2026, following a petition filed by the All India Lawyers Union (AILU), Goa unit.

The commission, comprising acting chairperson Desmond D’Costa and member Pramod V Kamat, passed the order on Wednesday. The commission has stated that reports must be furnished only by the authorities specifically called upon to do so.

The petition seeks suo motu cognisance of what the lawyers’ body termed “gross and continuing violations of human rights” arising from the December 6 fire incident, which has raised questions about public safety and regulatory oversight in entertainment establishments. It specifically invokes Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the fundamental right to life and personal safety.

AILU has urged the commission to exercise its statutory powers under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

The petition raises concerns about the location of the nightclub, alleging that the establishment was constructed on a salt pan area in violation of environmental and coastal regulations.

Besides seeking an investigation, the petitioner has demanded interim measures to prevent similar incidents. AILU has called for a comprehensive audit of all nightclubs, restaurants, and entertainment venues across the state to assess compliance with fire safety regulations and building codes. The petition seeks directions for the closure of establishments operating without safety clearances and adequate fire-fighting equipment.

The complaint states that the right to life includes the right to live with dignity in a safe environment, free from threats posed by administrative negligence. It has sought accountability measures, including identification of officials responsible for issuing licences without proper verification and recommendations for action against those found responsible. AILU has also sought compensation for the victims and their families.