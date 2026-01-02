Birch fire: Cops intensify search for ex-Arpora sarpanch, secy

Mapusa: Following the rejection of their anticipatory bail applications, Anjuna police have launched a search for former Arpora sarpanch Roshan Redkar and former panchayat secretary Raghuvir Bagkar, both of whom are currently untraceable in connection with the Birch by Romeo Lane fire incident.

Police teams are currently searching for both accused and have been deployed in and around their residences to trace them. Sources said the mobile phones of both Redkar and Bagkar are switched off, and police are maintaining round-the-clock surveillance in the area.

The duo has been booked by Anjuna police in connection with the fire tragedy that occurred on December 6 at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, in which 25 people lost their lives.

Police had earlier issued notices to Redkar and Bagkar, following which they moved the district sessions court seeking anticipatory bail.

After hearing the matter, the court rejected their anticipatory bail applications, clearing the way for the police to proceed with their arrest.

The government has already dismissed then secretary of Arpora-Nagoa panchayat, Raghuvir Bagkar, on charges of dereliction of duty, gross negligence and deliberate disregard of statutory and regulatory provisions while discharging his official responsibilities. The Directorate of Panchayats has also disqualified Arpora-Nagao sarpanch Roshan Redkar and barred him from contesting panchayat elections for five years.