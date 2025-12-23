Birch fire: GHRC seeks Labour Commissioner’s reply on relief

Panaji : The Goa Human Rights Commission (GHRC) has issued a notice to the Labour Commissioner following a complaint from the Hotel Employees Federation of India seeking compensation for the families of

20 migrant workers who died in the fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub on December 6.

The commission, comprising acting chairperson Desmond D’Costa and member Pramod V Kamat, issued the order on Monday, directing the Labour Commissioner to submit a reply and remain present for a hearing scheduled on January 29, 2026.

The petition stated that all 20 deceased workers were migrant labourers and that their bodies were transported to their native places at government expense.

The federation said that under the Employees’ Compensation Act, workers are entitled to compensation in cases of accidental death while on duty. The complaint urged the Labour Commissioner to take suo motu action to ensure compensation is paid to the families by the employer.

Earlier, the Goa Human Rights Commission had taken suo motu cognisance following a petition by the All India Lawyers’ Union and issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, with a hearing scheduled for January 6.

That petition raised concerns about alleged violations of the constitutional right to life, construction on salt pan areas, and systemic failures in enforcing fire safety norms across entertainment establishments in the state.