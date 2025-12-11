Birch fire shows ‘classic example’ of BJP governance failure: Kejriwal

Vasco: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who arrived in Goa on a three-day visit to campaign for the upcoming zilla panchayat elections, launched a strong attack on the BJP government, accusing it of “poor governance” and “failure of law and order.”

Referring to the recent fire incident at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub at Arpora, he alleged it exposed the state government’s negligence and corruption.

“In the last 13 years, all that the BJP has given Goa is corruption and a breakdown of law and order. The fire incident at Birch was an eye-opener. They had no permissions whatsoever—this is a classic example of how the BJP runs the state,” Kejriwal said.

During the visit, Kejriwal is meeting party volunteers, reviewing grassroots preparations, and strengthening AAP’s outreach ahead of the polls.

AAP’s Goa leadership said he will participate in multiple campaign events and reinforce the party’s organisational structure at the local level. They said his visit signals the party’s intent to expand its presence and position itself as an alternative to the state’s traditional political choices.

Kejriwal said the momentum for change in the 2027 Goa assembly elections would begin with the upcoming ZP polls.

“Goans previously felt limited to choosing between BJP and Congress but now have a credible alternative in AAP. The ZP elections will bring about a change in the political scenario, and everyone will witness it,” he said.