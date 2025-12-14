Birch fire: Tourism ind bets on Goa popularity to hold footfalls

Goa’s tourism industry stakeholders see no slowing down in visitor footfalls for year-end holiday rush after the tragic Arpora night club accident, writes Shoma Patnaik

December one of the peak months for tourist arrivals in the state opened on a sorrowful note this year with the terrible Arpora night club fire that killed 25 and injured six.

The aftereffect of the tragic accident is likely to impact operations of Goa’s tourism industry for some time as ongoing government enquiry and audit on the functioning of nightclubs, shacks, restaurants, etc., reveals a Pandora’s Box of illegalities, non-compliance of safety and other regulations as well as dishonest officials who are hand-in-glove with shady businessmen.

It will however not affect visitor footfalls in the approaching year-end footfalls as the tourism bandwagon will continue to roll driven by the people’s zeal for holidaying and having a great time.

Members of Goan tourism industry have said that, they like all residents of the state are appalled and shocked at the extent of illegalities carried out by Birch by Romeo Lane, the nightclub where the inferno occurred and destroyed so many.

Hoteliers and tourism-related establishment owners said they are disturbed by the incident due to the loss of lives and the negative spotlight on the industry known for its cheerful and peaceful vibes. They however believe that, the tragedy will not bring down visitor footfalls in the coming days and the year-end when there is a rush of tourists for celebrating the New Year and partying.

Goa’s popularity as a tourism hotspot continues to remain strong, according to stakeholders. “As compared to the competing holiday destinations of India which lack entertainment options, the presence of quality restaurants and eating out joints here together with a vibrant nightlife makes the state the top choice as a leisure holiday destination for families, youth and travel lovers,” said a north Goa based hotelier.

Members of The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) are of the opinion that the Arpora nightclub calamity will not decrease tourist footfalls this month and the next year. “Nightclubs and other entertainment avenues will continue to receive tourists. There will be a flight to safety among tourists. They will visit regular and well-known establishments like LPK, Cohiba, Sinq, Titos, Mambos and others,” says TTAG, president Jack Sukhija.

“It is a shocking accident. There is a fear, but tourism wise the footfalls are there as before. Goa’s popularity as a hotspot tourism destination continues to hold strong. Tourists know that the average Goan is straightforward. The incident is unfortunate. The scrutiny in operations is necessary and will hopefully cleanup the industry,” says Hilton Goa Resorts, promoter Suraj Morajkar.

Goa Shack Owners Association, president, Cruz Cardozo, discloses that the Arpora fire got spotlighted in India and also internationally. “Goa is well known and gets repeat tourists. The calls about the incident came in from UK and Ireland. The cause is negligence from all fronts. It will not define Goa tourism,” says Cardozo.

Meanwhile stakeholders in the state’s casino industry have said that, they are unaffected by the tragedy as they receive a specific clientele.

Hyatt Place, Candolim, director sales, Akshay Sharma, adds that, there is no reduction in guest check-ins so far. “It is going to be a regular season for large hotels. The rooms rates have come down this year while the occupancy is more or less the same,” remarked Sharma.

According to Goan hospitality establishments, the Indigo Airlines crisis affected tourism footfalls this month due to large scale cancellations of flights. “In the coming days high airfares can upset the visitor footfalls. High airfares and the emergence of comparatively affordable international holiday destinations like Thailand, Malaysia, Dubai and Sri Lanka are other worries for the local tourism industry,” says Cardozo.

According to statistics put out by the state tourism department, Goa this year is witnessing a tourism boom with overall visitor footfalls up by 6.2 per cent from January to September this year as compared to the corresponding months of 2024. The state recorded 72,96,068 domestic arrivals and 3,36,031 international arrivals. Further even the monsoon months saw the arrival of visitors.

“It is important that such accidents do not occur in future,” says Cardozo. “The industry must operate by law and safety precautions followed to ensure unfortunate incidents does not happen,” adds Sukhija.