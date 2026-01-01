Birch fire tragedy: Two GSPCB officials suspended over lapses

Govt orders inquiry into CZMP alterations

Special Correspondent

Panaji: Stating that the magisterial inquiry report on the devastating fire that engulfed the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub at Arpora has been submitted to the government, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said two officers from the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) have been suspended over alleged lapses in conducting an inspection at the nightclub.

“Furthermore, action would also be initiated against officials from other departments.”

The departments include tourism, police, fire and emergency services, excise and food and drugs administration,” he added, pointing out that related showcause notices will be issued to these officials soon.

Scientific assistant Chaitanya Salgaonkar and junior environmental engineer Vijay Kansekar of GSPCB were suspended after examining the findings of the particular report.

Earlier, the state government had already suspended three of its officers – Shamila Monteiro, the then member secretary of GSPCB; Siddhi Halarnkar, the then panchayats director; and Raghuvir Bagkar, the then secretary of the Arpora-Nagoa panchayat.

Swant said the government has ordered inquiry into Coastal Zone Management Plan alterations. It has also decided to compensate for the loss of life in the fire tragedy.

The nightclub inferno broke out on December 6, 2025, claiming 25 lives.

The Chief Minister said the inquiry report, which is presently with the government, would be made public soon.

He also maintained that anyone found guilty of being involved in allowing illegalities at the nightclub would not be spared.

It was assured that the government remains committed to ensuring accountability and strict compliance with environmental and regulatory norms.

Answering a question on the reopening of clubs that were sealed after the fire tragedy, the Chief Minister said clubs have been instructed to strictly adhere to the prescribed guidelines.

He also informed that once the guidelines are fulfilled, the clubs would be inspected and allowed to operate, failing which they would be shut down permanently.

The probe report has held responsible owners of the related property namely, Pradeep Ghadi Amonkar and Sunil Divkar as also the officials, for the construction of the illegal structure.

The inquiry further finds the local village panchayat officials having colluded to allow Birch by Romeo Lane to operate illegally. It holds the suspended panchayat secretary and the local sarpanch responsible, citing their failure to seal premises, alert other departments or cancel permissions, all leading to clear violation of Conduct Rules.

The report finally observes that the nightclub had no valid licence and the entire structure being illegal.