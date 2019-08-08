Somany Ceramics opens 2nd showroom in state

PANAJI: Somany Ceramics Ltd., one of the leading players in the Indian ceramic industry, is increasing its presence in the state. The company on Wednesday opened its second exclusive showroom for Goan buyers. Spread over 2100 sqft, the showroom located at Vissu Virgincar & Sons, St Inez, has the entire range of products from wall and floor ceramic tiles to bathroom fittings and sanitary ware. Post opening Amit Sahai, president, Somany Ceramics, said that, Goa is one of the most promising markets for the company’s products. “Through this network expansion we will be strategically bringing the company closer to existing and potential customers. We will continue our network expansion and have aggressive expansion plans in 2019-20,” he said. On pan-India basis, Somany Ceramics has around 15,000 touch points with 350 franchisee managed showrooms. NT

Bargain Book Hut offers monsoon sale

PANAJI: Bargain Book Hut’s offer ‘Buy 2, take 1 free,’ across the complete range of books, with no exclusions, as well as low prices offering upto 80% discount is underway until August 18. Buy 2 books of any value and the 3rd book is free. This has never been done before, worldwide, on the entire range of books. It is truly an once in a lifetime opportunity for book lovers. Mothers can now buy birthday return gifts at low prices. Gift a book on the occasion of rakhsha bandan. Schools and colleges can stock up their libraries. Also it is an opportunity for corporates to buy in bulk and gift to their employees and associates. Bargain Book Hut has 12 stores in Mumbai (6 stores), Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad, Goa, Bengaluru and Chandigarh. More stores Pan India, are in the offing. NT

Lifestyle shopping festival exhibition at Margao

PANAJI: GoaShoppingFestival, the lifestyle shopping festival exhibition is underway at SGPDA Ground, Margao and will be open for the public till August 11, from 10.30 am to 9 pm. For the first time around 300 sqft is displayed of sofa sets and imported furniture by Lotas Furniture, imported artificial flowers. Office furniture, home furniture and handicrafts, SS Furniture, kitchenware, home products, Prestige, LED and solar lights, Powermax Fitness equipments, furniture and kitchen cabinets, imported curtains and shower curtains, solar water heater, Lazy World bean bags, Rainbow Electronics, invertors, CCTV, Cello plastic and furniture, Paramount Marketing aluminium ladder, money counting machine, Italian blanket, ladies fashion, toys, garments, imported watches, Magic Mop, ladies and gents shoes, children clothes, imported jeweleries, bedsheets, herbal products, childrens furniture, educational CD’s, different types of door mats, Bombay Halwa, mens wear, health care products & many more. NT

Guaranteed income advantage plan launched

MUMBAI: Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Company launches a new life insurance cum savings plan which offers systematic savings with an advantage of life insurance and guaranteed maturity benefit. This is a traditional non-participating plan intended for long term savings and protection to meet one’s financial goals. The product has been designed to help individual ensure that none of their goals are compromised and at the same time have savings for assistance. Anuj Mathur, MD & CEO, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Company said, “guaranteed income advantage plan is a customer’s goals-oriented product which has been designed to help the customer in fulfilling their long term goals with a guaranteed maturity benefit and short term goals with fixed regular income.