5-day ‘Kharedi Yatraa’ exhibition opens in city

PANAJI: ‘Kharedi Yatraa’ exhibition was inaugurated on Wednesday at the hands of Pascoela Mascarenhas, deputy mayor, Corporation of the City of Panaji, at Don Bosco High School indoor stadium, Panaji. The 5-day exhibition will be open for public until August 25, from 1.30 pm to 8.30 pm; on Sunday it will remain open from 10 am to 8.30 pm. The inauguration function was attended by the Ujwala Tarkar, organiser, Gargee Bhandare, and various company representatives. More than 60 reputed companies have participated with their latest range of products. ‘Kharedi Yatraa’ brings a wide range of products of interest to the entire family, including home & kitchen appliances, furniture & interior, art & home décor, home products, food & FMCG, apparel, fashion & accessories, handloom & handicraft, educational & financial institutions, and start-ups. NT

Discount offer, buy back policy on gold bars in city

PANAJI: The Bangalore Refinery Private Limited has made available 1 gm, 2 gms and 5 gms branded pure gold bars in Goa, through Siddhi Jewellery shop in the city, with benefits such as discount on making of jewelleries from these gold bars and their purchase under the assured buy back policy. The chief marketing officer, Mukul Kulkarni addressing a press conference said that the company has grown to its leadership position in the field of refining and recovery of precious metals, precious metal chemicals, jewellery findings, and manufacture and marketing of jewellery, coins and bullion. “Initially, we will make available various sizes of gold bars in Goa, and subsequently a call would be taken for our other products such as coins etc,” he said. NT