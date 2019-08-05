BJP backs GoaMiles but opposes entry to Uber, Ola

Panaji: Endorsing the stand of its government on the GoaMiles app issue, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday said that although it supports compulsory requirement for the state tourist taxi service to use application software, it does not back the operation of the app-based cabs such as Uber and Ola, in Goa.

“If the government wanted to bring Uber and Ola in Goa, it would have done so long back by ignoring opposition to them,” the party maintained.

General secretary of the state BJP unit Damodar Naik addressing a press conference at the party’s city headquarters said that around 95 per cent of the people of the state as well as most of the legislators are supporting tourist taxis running with the GoaMiles app, which shows that the concept has been accepted by majority of the masses.

Naik further stated that around 1,400 taxis are now using the GoaMiles app and people, especially the tourists are happy with them as price control has been instilled in this service. He also said that many native Goans are providing the tourist taxi service using the GoaMiles app.

The BJP state general secretary observed that GoaMiles is the ideal and perfect app.

Stating that the government has been earning revenue from GoaMiles app venture, Naik said that the taxi drivers also enjoy advantage. “The GoaMiles representatives have even agreed to share Rs 1 from their every transport transaction towards the taxi drivers’ fund, with government contributing Rs 1 from its side,” he added, pointing out that furthermore, an amount Rs 1,500 would be provided to the taxi in case of its breakdown.

The other state general secretary of the party, Sadanand Shet Tanavade, said that the image of Goa has been tarnished due to those tourist taxi operators, who fleeced the tourists by charging exorbitant fares. “This had resulted in the tourists opting for rent-a-bike, and then ignorant about the state roads, meeting with accidents,” he noted.