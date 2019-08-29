BJP-Cong join hands to dislodge municipal councils led by MGP & Goa Forward

Goa’s politics is indeed strange. After BJP dropped MGP and Goa Forward from the ministry and 10 Congress MLAs joined BJP, the ruling BJP and opposition Congress are now coming together to dislodge municipal rule of Sudin Dhavalikar and Vijai Sardesai. New chairperson is already elected in Ponda. And no confidence motion is getting moved in Madgao.

Dhavalikar’s chairperson Pradip Naik was voted out by Ponda councillors some days back.

And on Thursday, they elected Venkatesh Naik as the new chairperson by defeating MGP candidate Virendra Dhavaliakar by 12 against 3 votes.