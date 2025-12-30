BJP members elected to top posts of both ZPs

Cross voting in South Goa befuddles everybody

Special Correspondent

Panaji: The Bharatiya Janata Party-Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party alliance has established its rule on both zilla panchayats in Goa, with BJP’s ZP members namely Reshma Bandodkar and Namdev Chari having been elected unopposed on Tuesday as the chairperson and vice-chairperson of the North Goa ZP, respectively.

Furthermore, BJP’s ZP members namely Siddhesh Gauns Dessai and Anjali Velip defeated Congress ZP member Luisa Rodrigues, and Goa Forward Party ZP member Inacina Pinto for the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson of the South Goa ZP, respectively.

Both posts for the South Goa ZP were won with the same margin 16-9.

State BJP president Damodar ‘Damu’ Naik said the BJP-MGP-Independents alliance has 15 ZP members in South Goa, raising the question as to how this alliance received 16 votes, and where did the additional vote come from.

Speaking on cross voting, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Venzy Viegas said people with zero credibility are questioning the AAP on this additional vote. The BJP-MGP alliance has a majority in North Goa, while it enjoys a skeletal majority in South Goa with Independents.