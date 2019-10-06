BJP tries to woo Lourenco

NT NETWORK

Margao

Stating that though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers are in favour of Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco joining the government next time, any such decision would be the prerogative of Lourenco and the people of Curtorim who have elected him for the last three consecutive terms.

Speaking at Raia during the 50th birthday celebration of Lourenco who is a Congress MLA from Curtorim, the Chief Minister termed him as his and the BJP’s good friend and therefore the cabinet ministers were in Raia to greet him.

“In politics anything can happen,” Sawant said when questioned over why he, other ministers and legislators turned up for the birthday celebrations that went on for two-and-half hours. He did not rule out the possibility of having more ministers and deputy chief ministers.

“He is in the opposition and is raising issues with the government and the ministers, but still the government likes him. When there is a good opposition, there is good governance,’’ Sawant asserted.

Michael Lobo, who is considered one of the topmost political strategist in the BJP and a close confidante of the chief minister, while addressing the gathering, said that Lourenco will be in the government next time and can even be made the deputy chief minister.

When asked to elaborate on his statement after the programme, Lobo said that Lourenco is in the opposition for a very long time and was so even when Congress was in power.

“We will do justice to him when he gets elected again next time by making him a minister,” Lobo said.

When asked whether ‘next time’ will come in this term itself, Lobo said, “God knows but Lourenco feels he will serve the people staying in the opposition till next election.”

While addressing the gathering, the chief minister said government runs smoothly when there is a good opposition.

“Even though Michael Lobo says that Lourenco will be in the government next time, I am not saying so on the occasion of his birthday. It is his wish. The people of Curtorim should decide and should shower their blessings on him, as they have been doing for the last three terms,’’ Sawant said.

Along with CM, two deputy chief ministers Manohar Azgaonkar and Chandrakant Kavlekar, ministers Filipe Neri Rodrigues, Michael Lobo and Deepak Pauskar, legislators Pratapsingh Rane,





Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, Francisco Silveira, Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate, Dayanand Sopte, Clafascio Dias, Wilfred D’Sa, Alina Saldanha, all shared the dais giving a surprise to the Curtorim constituents.

Leader of Opposition and former Congress chief minister Digambar Kamat described Lourenco as an openhearted person and down to earth as a politician and admits his mistake. He said that the Curtorim legislator is skillful in raising issues concerning the state and in particular of the constituency.

Deputy chief minister Chandrakant Kavlekar said that Lourenco always shows concern for agriculture and comes up with farmers-related issues to him.

“He is a true agriculture lover and we must support him,’’ he maintained.

Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Azgaonkar however had a piece of advice to Lourenco to play the role of the opposition responsibly and armed with evidence.

Lourenco, while thanking the chief minister, ministers, legislators and all those who made it to his birthday, explained how difficult it is to be in the opposition for 15 years. He praised the government for helping him in acquiring farming equipment.