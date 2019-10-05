BJP weighing options to elect new state chief

Panaji: State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing a peculiar situation pertaining to election of its new president, as part of its ongoing organisational restructuring, whether to go for young blood or an experienced veteran.

The new president, incidentally will have to handle diverse colliding forces within the BJP state unit, which include displeased seniors and imported MLAs from the Congress as well as Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, besides convince the members and supporters of the party, who of late have been hurt due to more than one reasons.

The state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the process of electing the state party president would start in a month’s time and completed by the year-end. “We unanimously elect the state president of the party,” he added.

Senior party leader Rajendra Arlekar, speaking to this daily, said that the new president of the Goa unit of the BJP should be a good co-ordinator and a cadre-based individual. “If need be, the party should approach the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, before electing the state BJP president,” he observed, further lamenting that the organisation of the local party unit has been ignored, during recent years.

“A senior person would be more appropriate in this position as the party workers would rarely challenging him,” Arlekar said, maintaining that the new state BJP chief should be able to sort out the differences cropping up now and then, in the local party unit, by finding permanent solutions to such problems. “And then such a person should also know the party in and out, as well as command his hold even on the grassroots level party workers,” he noted.

Party sources, when asked about the candidates shortlisted for the post of state-level BJP president, said that a comparatively younger candidate would be better choice. “We have a young Chief Minister in Pramod Sawant, and a young president for our local unit would be able to easily share his wavelength with the Chief Minister,” the sources added.

Former chief minister and senior BJP leader Laxmikant Parsekar said that the new state BJP president should be able to take along everyone in the party. “But then that would mean, the new president is required to take along all those, who had left the Congress and joined the BJP, as well as all those loyal party workers and supporters, who have been hurt and are now looking at the party with suspicion,” he retorted, stating that the new BJP state president would need to do a real trapeze act.

Speaking further, Parsekar said that those presently taking decisions for the Goa unit of the BJP have not consulted him as regards the organisational elections of the party in the state. “Therefore, I feel I should not express my views as regards the next state president of the party,” he mentioned, adding that he is feeling sad to see his party, which rose from nothing to great heights, is presently being destroyed, bit by bit, morally and otherwise.

Meanwhile, few names including those of the former party MLA Dilip Parulekar and Narendra Sawaikar had surfaced for this post. However, the involvement of Parulekar in the Serula Communidade cheating and land grab case, went against him, while Sawaikar, who has been appointed as the NRI commissioner is automatically ‘disqualified’ as per one-person-one-post convention of the party.

Damodar ‘Damu’ Naik, who is the general secretary of the state BJP unit, and can be included in the young brigade, in all probability could gain the coveted position.

If elected to the post, then the selection of Naik could also be interpreted as sidelining of the party veterans like Rajendra Arlekar, Laxmikant Parsekar and Dayanand Mandrekar.

Naik, who lost the 2017 assembly election to Vijai Sardesai in Fatorda constituency, had resigned as the vice-chairman of the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) before the particular election. He has not held any ‘Office of Profit’ since then, and is a state office bearer of the party.