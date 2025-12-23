Blessed Sacrament Chapel inaugurated in Socorro

The parishioners of Our Lady of Succour Church, Socorro are blessed during this season of advent to receive the best gift from their parish priest Fr. António Laurenço Fernandes in the form of a Blessed Sacrament Chapel in their parish.

The Blessed Sacrament Chapel at Our Lady of Succour Church, Socorro has the been the result of the collective hard work of Fr. António Laurenço Fernandes, the parish priest of St. Cajetan Church, Assagao Fr. Edson Fernandes, architect Ashley Mascarenhas, Masters in Fine Arts from Maharaja Sayaji Rao University, Baroda, Gujarat Shruti Mascarenhas, and her team Sikanth and Hemant Gopinath. Shruti’s husband, Celestin has been the backbone of the project for the Blessed Sacrament Chapel and the Azulejos artwork, overseeing the entire process—from installation and firing to the execution of the sculpture and installation of all artworks.

Filipe Neri António Sebastião do Rosário Cardinal Ferrão presided over the blessing ceremony and celebrated the inaugural holy mass at the Blessed Sacrament Chapel at Our Lady of Succour Church, Socorro recently.