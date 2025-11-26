Block-level officers in Margao withholding SIR acknowledgements: Cong

Margao: Members of the Margao Congress Block on Wednesday alleged that the Block Level Officers (BLOs) within the Margao constituency were failing to provide acknowledgement copies of the enumeration forms, as mandated by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process that commenced in Goa on November 4.

Margao Congress Block convener Savio Coutinho said that residents of Azad Nagar, Margao, had complaints to him regarding the BLOs’ refusal to issue acknowledgement copies of the enumeration forms.

“The BLOs claimed that they refrained from giving acknowledgement copy to prevent them from misplacing the documents. This rationale is both unjustifiable and irresponsible.

The South Goa Collector, who serves as the district election officer, needs to take appropriate action against the BLOs,” he said in a statement.

Coutinho said that they had visited these locals along with their Booth Level Agent (BLA) to enlighten voters about their rights and obligations.