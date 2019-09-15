Sunday , 15 September 2019
Blue Flag may not flutter at Miramar beach

September 15, 2019 Goa News 2 Views

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Blue Flag certification to Miramar beach could be a distant dream in the light of strong opposition from fishing community and civil society.  The district beach management committee headed by district collector has already lost a year on the project.

The Centre has now given the last extension till November 30, 2020 to the committee to conduct safety risk assessment for designating 500-metre bathing area, to develop necessary infrastructure so as to meet 33 stringent conditions  on safety and maintenance, and then to apply for the certification.

Goa,  Maharashtra, West Bengal and Union territory of Lakshadweep  have not started the process for  preparing and developing the beaches in pursuance of the certification.

The Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change in December 2017  launched the pilot project ‘Blue Flag’, giving  two years’ time to the states to develop and prepare beaches for the certification.

Among the 13 beaches, Miramar beach got nomination in July 2018 for the project, as the earlier proposal for Velsao-Pale beach was not considered due to opposition.

A Blue Flag on a beach indicates that it is a clean and accessible beach, and has good water quality and meets high safety standards.

It also indicates that the authorities work to protect local shorelines and ecosystems.

A stakeholders meeting was held on Saturday in the city, which was  presided over by  the Society of Integrated Coastal Management. The meeting was conducted  under the aegis of the Union environment ministry.

The meeting, which was not well-attended,  was  aimed at impressing upon the people the importance of the Blue Flag certification.

Members of local fishermen community  and civil society  objected to the Blue Flag certification programme for Miramar beach as they argued that  the proposal comes at a time when there is no CZMP for the state.

They also expressed fears over possible CRZ violations, and that   structures with  concrete base may come up.

General secretary of Goenchea Ramponnkarancho Ekvott Olencio Simoes said the Blue Flag certification programme  could  displace the traditional  fishing community of Aivao village, which is located along the 3-km-long Miramar beach.

The GRE was of the opinion that the project  should be shifted to   the Mormugao Port Trust harbour, Vasco.

A presentation was made on Blue Flag certification by  project consultant of Society of Integrated Coastal Management  Sanjai Jalla, who expressed displeasure over the delay in taking up the project.

The state has completed as many as 18 cycles of rigorous tests on  water quality at Miramar beach, which no other states had done. But still the project could not be kickstarted, Jalla rued.

“Goa was supposed to get ready to apply for the certification by this year. It will be a miracle if the state applies for it by this year; no more extension will be given after 2020,” he emphasised.

The tender  floated in August 2018 for providing basic and  infrastructure facilities, including pollution abatement and safety/surveillance services to the Miramar beach, had to bring to a close due to opposition and frivolous complaints to the Centre, he explained.

Former NIO scientist Dr Joe D’Souza and  AAP leader Valmiki Naik doubted results of water tests, disfavouring the Blue Flag project for Miramar beach.

