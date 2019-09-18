BMM objects granting Blue Flag certification to Miramar beach

Panaji: Objecting to the proposal for granting Blue Flag certification to Miramar beach, the Goa unit of Bharat Mukti Morcha (BMM) on Tuesday urged collector north R Menaka to drop the plans claiming that it would directly affect the traditional fishing community.

“We write to object this proposal of Blue Flag certification as in reality, it is a red flag of danger and insecurity to the several hundred fishermen residing near the beach and use this beach for fish landing purpose as well as use of the Mandovi river, the Arabian Sea as well as Zuari river for small scale fishing purpose,” states the letter written to collector north by convenor of BMM, Sebastiao Rodrigues.

“There is no place for projects like Blue Flag certification in SSF guidelines. The only place is for community-based tourism with zero roles to corporate handling of tourism. Hence we write to you to convey to the Indian Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change to drop the case of Miramar Beach in order to keep small scale fishermen without hardships due to this blue grab,” it reads further.

Rodrigues claimed that the Blue Flag notification is also in violation of Small-Scale Fisheries guidelines and national inland fisheries and aquaculture policy, 2019.

He said that the government has not taken any steps to set up high powered committee to oversee the strategy to implement SSF guidelines to protect fishing, fishermen and good health of rivers, seas, and all other water bodies used for the purpose of fishing.

He alleged that the government is pushing projects like Blue Flag certification in order to give spaces to tourism at the cost of livelihood of fishing communities adding that he said that projects of this kind should be scrapped in the interest of the fishing community.