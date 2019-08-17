Bonderam: Festival of banners and buntings

Sanjeev V Sardesai

Located at about eight kilometres from the Old GMC-Ribandar ferry and about 11 kilometres from Panaji via the Old Goa ferry, Divar Island has many tangible heritage sites seen at various points on this land, though not well maintained. It has three main Communidades – Piedade sub-divided into Goltim and Navelim, Malar, and Naroa managed by two village panchayats. The island is easily accessible by ferries from Old Goa and Ribandar on its southern side, and by the Narve – Naroa ferry on its northern side. This ferry ride by itself is a memorable experience for visiting tourists.

When the Portuguese conquered Ellapuri or Old Goa from the Adilshahi forces, they realised that Divar Island was a formidable, militarily strategic land mass between them and the ferocious Marathas in the North. Thus, they decided to take over the land and make it as a primary defense barrier.

One aspect that the Portuguese respected and accepted in their fold was the ‘Gaunkari system’ or the ‘management of-the-village, by-the-villagers’ following regulations laid down by the age old system, in this, as well as other lands of Konkan. The Portuguese later codified it, calling it the ‘Codigos da Comunidade’. It was after they took over the island that they realised that the shifting borders of plots and fields led to frequent fights between wards.

The Portuguese thus came up with a brilliant concept of allotting ‘flags’ to the various wards. Every year, the borders were re-confirmed as the ‘bandeiras’ (flags) were taken by villagers in procession along the borders of the ward, accompanied by the Goan brass band and the village chronicler.

Though the disputes dissolved over time, the spirit and ethos of these happenings carried on. While guns were primarily used as instruments of fight earlier, villagers began having mock fights where they used a ‘fatas’ – a hollow bamboo, with provision to expel local spicy berries with force, using a ‘pusher’. This was used to shoot the berries at the flags to denote a fight. However, some youngsters misused this traditional projectile against the fair sex. This led to the authorities banning the use of the ‘fatas’. Today, it is just a show piece in these festivities.

From this regulatory event, a unique festivity ‘Bonderam’ evolved. The local Konkani language word ‘Bonderas’ is a corruption of the Spanish word ‘Bandeiras’ meaning ‘pennant or flags’.

During this festival, the village goes into a high pitched festive mode, attracting thousands of visitors – Goans, local tourists as well as foreign visitors. The island and the ferries become a sea of colourful waving banners and buntings and the festivities, which start by afternoon, end up late into the night with music and dance.

Bonderam was not originally a festival. It was brilliantly converted into a festival, about three decades ago, by the youth of Piedade Ward, under the banner of Piedade Youth Association (PYC). The writer was associated with this fest, at the beginning of this millennium, as a sponsor of mementoes of flags.

While initially there was only one Bonderam festival, today there are two distinctive festivities on the Divar Island. On the third Saturday of August, the ward of Malar or Sao Mathias hosts the Bonderam festival organised by the Sao Matias Sports Club starting at the Church of St Mathias; while on the last Saturday of this month, the Piedade Youth Association hosts the festival at the Piedade Square. Both evoke a large crowd.

The event starts with colourfully dressed villagers carrying flags of many nations followed by the brass band, as was done in the past. The village streets are lined on either side by a huge number of spectators, who descend on this island every year. The main attraction of this festival are the floats or tableau based on themes related to preservation of the natural wealth, culture, and matters related to the preservation of the originality of the Divar Island.

This year, Marius Fernandes known more as ‘Festakar of Goa’, has inspired villagers to go to a level beyond the regular festivities and has introduced a very unique and interactive concept called as the ‘Divadechi Pasoi’, literally meaning a ‘stroll in Divar Village’. The festivity starts from the porch of the St Mathias Church, with the brass band playing tunes and the flag bearers starting their walk through the village, ending near the main village square. This entourage stops at certain spots and the flag bearers carry out a circular dance, with the flags.

Many villagers of Malar Ward have also volunteered to open their houses to visitors so that they can get a true Goan feel of a residence in a village ambience. Traditional sweets will also be served to visitors. If any person wishes to partake of a purely Goan lunch, between 12 noon to 2 p.m., then you are expected to contribute a small pre-fixed amount. The menu comprises of mouth-watering Goan culinary delights.

In the evening, prior to the theme based colourful parade, a fancy dress competition is held. The game of ‘Kathodio’, or breaking the coconut blind-folded, garners huge screams of support and shouts of joy, from spectators, as the participants aim for the fruit with a long stick or bamboo.

Bonderam cannot be explained in words; it has to be experienced! This year, it will take place on August 17 at Malar and on August 24 at Piedade Square starting in the afternoon. Be there and be aware of the Goan festivities – first hand.