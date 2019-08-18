Bottled water selling like hot cakes

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Bottled water was selling like hot cakes on Saturday with some affected people apprehensive about the quality of water supplied by private tankers and the PWD tanker water running out of supply.

Traders allegedly overcharged the water sold in canisters of 5 litre and 20 litre which was in short supply.

A 5-litre water canister was sold for Rs 70 while its MRP was Rs 65 and 20 litre water canister was sold in exchange of empty canister for Rs 100 when it is normally charged Rs 80.

However, the water canisters went out of supply within hours and consumers had to purchase 1-litre bottled water. In particular, bulk suppliers got huge business from residents affected by water shortage. They offered discounts of Rs 6 on each bottle if they buy a stock of 12 bottles.