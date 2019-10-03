Breathing life into art

‘Sculpsit: Between Thought & Action’, a sculptures and drawing show, will open at Sunaparanta-Goa Centre for the Arts, Altinho, on Friday, October 4. Hosted in collaboration with The Guild Art Gallery, Mumbai, the exhibition is curated by Miami-based Sasha Altaf

Danuska Da Gama | NT BUZZ

Sculpsit: Between Thought & Action’ is a one-of-a-kind sculptures and drawing show being hosted at Sunaparanta-Goa Centre for the Arts, Altinho in collaboration with The Guild Art Gallery, Mumbai on October 4, 7 p.m.

The show features 15 participating artists including Jyoti Bhatt, Sudhir Patwardhan, Navjot Altaf, as well as Shalini Sawhney, the owner of The Guild Art Gallery, Mumbai.

It highlights the relationship between drawing and sculpture, with a focus on the process that takes place in conceiving and realising a piece of an artwork. Each work thus shows the trajectory between the first phase which details the conceiving of the idea and thought, along with its final form as it comes to life.

Besides this, the exhibition looks at the dialogue and complexities in the relation that emerges between artist and craftsman.

Curator Sasha Altaf shares a further insight:

Q. What got you to agree to curate ‘Sculpsit: Between Thought and Action’?

When the director of The Guild Art Gallery, Shalini Sawhney, approached me to curate a show with both drawings and sculptural work of select artists, I was intrigued with the connection between their initial drawings and sketches which were rendered finally in form. From that starting point came the idea of connecting the term ‘sculpsit’ to mark the conception of the processes of drawing and making sculpture, which is profoundly akin to thought.

Q. Can you tell us a little about what we can expect at the exhibition?

People can expect an array of artists’ work, some seen for the very first time. Baiju Parthan’s 3D lenticular print-a-work derived from virtual objects sculpted in three dimensions using software tools, T V Santosh and Gigi Scaria’s immediate connection between their drawing/sketches to sculpture, Anupam Sud’s sculptures one of which, I believe was influenced by Somnath Hore, Rajkumar and Shantibai’s Maria Khambhas or carved wooden memorial pillars, is just a glimpse of what one can expect at this magnificent show.

There’s also Sudhir Patwardhan, Akbar Padamsee, Navjot Altaf, Gieve Patel, among others, and each one’s art opens up for a subjective reading covering a range of thought processes, from the immediate, intimate to the investigative, analytical and narrative.

Q. Tell us about your fascination with art and history?

Growing up in a family with artists’ – Nasreen Mohamedi for an aunt, Altaf my father, and Navjot my mother – art has always been synonymous with most memories created while growing up. I still vividly recall my conversation with my parents about wanting to pursue journalism. They suggested that I pursue art history at MSU (The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda), which is exactly what I did and here I am still discovering…

Q. You also write and your works tend to throw light on the feminine aspect.

Not always… It depends on the project. Each project draws you to the world of images, form, and text on a basic level. Such a state of creative availability and of active receptivity is in itself a project that opens up many doors to other means of creativity. The space between image/form and text is a space of generative multiplicity-in which the function of each is to expose, in their right interactions, each other’s limit. What I cannot avoid experiencing at moments of the process is both the different strengths and limits of the tools of creativity. So it is in working constantly with these limits and with the circumstances, that define them, and this is how I think boundaries are also displaced.

A sneak peek into the exhibition

Baiju Parthan: The artist’s diverse practice pays attention to intermingling technology with its alternate states of reality, genetic engineering, and religion, along with notions of post-humanism.

Sudhir Patwardhan: Urbanist narratives are explored through inaccessible figures that are self-contained. The politics of home and self are realised in his painting and sculpture works. His figurative reliefs conjure together the imagery of painting in a tactile scape.

Gigi Scaria: The sculptures explore relations between nature and our built scapes. Cities everyday look forward to a flourishing future but its prism reflects us to a different reality – one filled with excess of environmental disasters and an exhaustion of natural resources.

Akbar Padamsee: Padamsee’s bronze sculptures are portraits that are deep in thought; works are drawn from his paintings of figures and heads. An existential dilemma may be the only true identity of these faces – the artist’s way of self-reflecting.

Anupam Sud: Her sculptures are based on emotive postures of the female figure that hold on to different spiritual experiences, reflecting moods and desires. Symbolically depicting human figures through a feminist lens – as she inter-relates her subjects found in etchings with the medium of sculpture.

T V Santhosh: The work reimagines and resurrects obsolete objects that have become part of our nostalgia today – a bygone era and its residual imprints. The artist takes inspiration from cinema, news media, art history and popular culture – influencing his sculptural explorations of our present day crisis.

Rajkumar Kommar: The artist’s wooden carved pillar is based on the community of Bastar, Chhattisgarh. The pillar has humans holding onto each other for support – together building a tall structure that exists in both their efforts and struggles.

Shantibai: Her sculptures express a deep empathy for women and children. This columnar synoptic narrative is made up of many interlocking episodes, depicting agony of women in vulnerable situations.

Navjot Altaf: Navjot Altaf draws from Indian history and craftsmanship, exploring social, political narratives through her sculptural works.

Himmat Shah: Shah captures life cycles and endless realms in its impermanent states. From rocks and caves to human lives, his works are inspired by his birthplace of Lothal, surrounded by the remnants of the Indus Valley Civilisation.

Jyoti Bhatt: A painter and a printmaker, Bhatt began to explore photo-documentation processes to capture the disappearance of craft from tribal communities.

K G Subramanyan: K G Subramanyan’s practice spans a spectrum of mediums from painting to pottery, weaving, and glass painting. Being actively involved in the freedom struggle, his works have been concerned with social issues in post-independent India.

N N Rimzon: Deeply affected by the political upheaval in the 1970s, the works moved from narrative paintings to experimentation with conceptual sculpture works capturing socio-radical narratives.

A Ramachandran: A Ramachandran’s archetypal imagery is strongly influenced by the socio-political landscape of Kerala. The artist explores life and nature in rural India and its quest for permanence in multiple forms.

Gieve Patel: The mythical figure of the Graeco-Roman princess Daphne addresses themes of power, ambition and betrayal. The narrative follows the story of the daughter of a river god who transformed into a tree to escape Apollo.