An collision between a goods truck and a passenger bus resulted in 4 persons including the driver of the bus getting critically injured. The accident took place at Bali on the Cuncolim Canacona highway.

A total of 15 people have been injured out of which 10 were shifted to Hospicio and 5 admitted to the local primary health centre.

The passenger bus was traveling to Canacona from Cuncolim while the goods truck was traveling in the opposite direction when the accident occurred.