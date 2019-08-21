Cabbie assaulted in Vasco

Vasco: A yellow black taxi operator attached to Dabolim airport was assaulted by a group of persons after blocking his vehicle at Shantinagar junction during late midnight on Sunday.

As per available information, the victim who is identified as Inamsaab Inamdar of Mangor Hill Vasco is said to be the committee member of United Taximen Union (UTU) and was looking after the transport

section.

He had an argument with a driver of a yellow black taxi cab with regard to indiscipline parking at Dabolim airport premises on Sunday evening. In a fit of anger, the driver who felt insulted hired some goons from Birla Zuarinagar and then assaulted the victim by blocking his car at Shantinagar junction. The incident reported at around 2 am on Monday. The victim was rushed to the Goa Medical College (GMC) and Hospital at Bambolim. He is presently undergoing treatment at sub-district hospital at Chicalim.

Meanwhile, Vasco police on Tuesday have registered an offence against Nagraj Narasapur of Birla and his other accomplices, under section 341, 143, 147, 148, 325 read with 149 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Vasco police are investigating the case under the supervision of PI Nilesh Rane.