Cabbies lose business to GoaMiles drivers, KTC

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The strike by nearly 20,000 taxi drivers entered second day on Saturday, as their demand for scrapping the government’s taxi hailing app GoaMiles, has not been met.

The strike however gave a push to car rental business due to demand from the tourists. Cabbies did not ply their taxis but roped in private cars and gave them on hire to tourists, running them at exorbitant rates.

The taxi union is firm on its decision to continue with the strike until the GoaMiles taxi aggregator service is scrapped by the government.

The Porvorim police arrested taxi union leader Laximan alias Bappa Korgaonkar for allegedly threatening a GoaMiles cabbie. However, Korgaonkar was later released





on conditional bail by the JMFC, Mapusa.

The police said the incident occurred on Friday night near the ferry point, Betim.

A complaint in this regard was lodged by Sarfaraj Shaikh from Margao.

Referring to the complaint, the police said that Korgaonkar came in a two-wheeler and blocked the complainant’s way by keeping the two-wheeler in front of the taxi, which was on its way to Panaji to drop a customer.

Korgaonkar threatened to kill Shaikh and damage his car, if he ferried customers through the GoaMiles app, the police said.

Korgaonkar, a resident of Nerul, Bardez, was booked under the IPC sections 341 and 506(ii).

He was later released on conditional bail by the JMFC, Mapusa.

The strike has caused hardships, especially to tourists, many of whom arrived in Goa to spend the weekend. But the operation of Kadamba buses from the Dabolim airport and GoaMiles vehicles saved the day for the government and the tourists.

Hemant Chodnekar, head of operations of GoaMiles said, “Our business has increased by almost four folds. We have been clocking four times more bookings… Our business has also witnessed a sudden vertical growth by four times in the last two days.”

He said that as more and more tourists and locals are opting for the GoaMiles vehicles, downloading of the app from the Google play store has also seen a sudden rise, which led to glitches.

“We have absorbed 34 new taxis under the GoaMiles taxi app. Also we have received around 48 applications for new registration from private taxi operators. We have expedited the process, and will get them onboard immediately,” Chodnekar explained.