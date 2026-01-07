Cabinet waives Rs 3.20 cr loan interest for SC,OBC beneficiaries

NT Reporter

Panaji

The state cabinet Wednesday approved a waiver of Rs 3.20 crore in accumulated loan interest for 500 Scheduled Caste (SC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) beneficiaries.

Briefing media after the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the beneficiaries had opted for loans nearly 25 to 30 years ago from the Goa State SC and OBC Finance and Development Corporation, but failed to repay the principal amount and interest following which cases were filed against them for recovery.

As per the government decision, these beneficiaries will now have to pay only the principal amount, which ranges between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000.

In another decision, the state cabinet granted ex-post facto approval to the expenditure of Rs 16 crore incurred on the celebration of 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, a tribal freedom fighter, in the state.

The government had spent Rs 16 crore on the celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of the tribal leader, held in November 2025. “The cabinet has granted ex-post facto approval to the expenditure incurred on the event,” Sawant said.

In yet another decision taken, the cabinet approved proposal for recruitment of 157 field surveyors and an additional director’s post in the Directorate of Settlement and Land Records.

The Chief Minister said the posts will be filled through Goa Staff Selection Commission.

The cabinet also granted autonomy to the Goa Institute of Management, allowing the institution to function as a private university.

Sawant said the cabinet has also approved a proposal of Rs 4.49 crore for renovation of Ravindra Bhavan in Margao.