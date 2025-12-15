Cabo de Rama resort sealedfor flouting several norms

NT Reporter

Margao

Following the order of the joint enforcement and monitoring committee of the government, authorities late Monday evening sealed ‘The Cape Goa’ resort at Kuddi, Cabo de Rama, Cola in Canacona taluka for operating in gross violations of mandatory statutory safety requirements.

Panel chairperson Maya Pednekar, appointed as the executive magistrate under Section 14 of the BNSS for enforcement and monitoring within Canacona taluka, was empowered to pass immediate preventive and ex-parte orders in cases of urgent nuisance or apprehending

dangers.

The government constituted such committees to inspect and take subsequent actions after the Arpora fire tragedy.

The committee passed the order after the site inspection held on December 12. During the inspection serious safety, structural, electrical, fire and statutory violations were found.

The important violations included overcrowding (well above permitted capacity); no approved structural plan or stability certificate; unsafe kitchen, pantry and bakery with obstructed exits and poor ventilation; 29 commercial LPG cylinders stored openly near exhaust; absence of LPG bank and gas detectors; no firefighting equipment or signage; obstructed escape routes; unsafe electrical wiring and open MCB board; cutting of slope in violation of CRZ rules; and construction/operation beyond the Tourism Department’s sanctioned temporary shack area and without mandatory licences/clearances.

The order further stated that no person may enter, occupy, use or permit use of the premises for any purpose until further orders.

Electricity and water supplies are to be disconnected/suspended immediately by the Electricity Department and PWD, respectively.

Operation is prohibited until full compliance with all applicable fire, electrical, structural and statutory requirements is achieved and verified by competent authorities—the district collector .

Though the order is ex-parte, the owner or occupier may seek a post-decisional hearing by appearing before the South Goa district collector, within 15 days of issuance with documentary proof of compliance to present their case.