Cabral: govt will seek 3-month extension from NGT for finalising draft CZMP

Panaji: Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral, on Tuesday, said that the state government will request the National Green Tribunal to grant extension of three months to finalise draft Coastal Zone Management Plan of Goa.

The NGT has set a deadline of August 31 for submitting CZMP.

Speaking to the media, Cabral said that the government will write to the NGT to grant three months extension for finalizing the draft CZMP.

He further said that for last one and half month, the government has carried out lot of work in drafting CZMP for the state.

“Now, many village panchayats have realised the seriousness of the CZMP, and some of them have already drafted their village plan. Apart from that many village panchayats have also written to the environment department seeking assistance which will be provided by the government,” he added.