Cabral reviews infrastructure works

NT NETWORK

Curchorem

Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral, on Saturday, reviewed the works pertaining to several projects that are being taken up in the Curchorem Cacora municipal area.

Cabral was accompanied by general manager of GSIDC Dilip Joshi, manager Anup Neturlekar, assistant engineer Swaraj Dessai and others.

The MLA, along with the officials, visited the construction sites of the Community Health Centre at Kakoda, new KTC bus stand at Curchorem market, annex of Ravindra Bhavan and sports complex, besides municipal garden and bridge at Hodar.

Later, speaking to the media, Cabral said that it was “the dream of ex-chief minister Manohar Parrikar that Curchorem town should have a modern look. It was because of him that most of the projects have been taken up. The new community health centre is one such project. The hospital will cater to the medical needs of about one and half lakh population including the people of Curchorem, Kakoda, Sanvordem and surrounding areas. The hospital will have a bigger area with the required facilities. There will be a maternity ward as well as male and female wards.”

Speaking about the new KTC bus stand, Cabral said that the tenders pertaining to different works will be floated within the next one and half month.

“We are also trying to open a depot for KTC buses which will help in the smooth service to commuters. A proposal has been sent to the Mahadev Devasthan, Kakoda, to provide a land admeasuring 18,000 square metre near Ambedkar Circle,” he said.

Speaking further, Cabral expressed his displeasure over the construction work of Ravindra Bhavan annex.

He said that the particular construction work is not up to the mark.

The sports complex is a very ambitious project, he said, adding the complex will be ready by the end of the next year.

Speaking about the Hodar bridge, Cabral said that the bridge is very narrow and

requires to be reconstructed.

“We shall apply for an NOC to the PWD for demolition of the bridge. After completion of the bridge, the extension of the road will be done till Assolda,” he said.