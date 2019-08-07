Cabral: tender to procure LED streetlights not floated yet

Panaji: Stating that the government has already decided to short close the contract issued to BVG India Ltd company by the ESL, a central government agency for installing and maintaining LED streetlights in the state, Power Minister Nilesh Cabral said that in future all 1.66 lakh LED streetlights will be maintained by the electricity department.

Responding to the matter raised by Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat and others during the half an hour discussion in the state assembly on Tuesday, the Minister said that the government is in process to procure LED fixtures to replace faulty streetlights; however, he said that the tender has not been floated for the same and expenditure finance committee approval is also awaited.

He said that the government is trying to replace all faulty LED street lights before Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Cabral said that the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has already initiated the process to short close the contract given to BVG India firm, which had installed LED street lights in the state and four-five rounds of meetings have also been held with the officials of ESL in this regard and added that the contract was signed for 10 years with the firm.

“While proceeding with short closing of the contract given to private firm, the government also needs to follow all the procedures to purchase new lights to replace faulty street lights in the state,” he added.

MLAs have demanded that the faulty LED streetlights must be replaced before Ganesh Chaturthi festival and brought to the notice of the House that the people are giving bad words to them for faulty street lights.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said that the work of installing LED streetlights was also delayed by the contractor and it was not properly installed by the company in many parts of the state.

He also pointed out that the electricity department also has no control over the contractor who had installed the fixtures.

Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte demanded immediate solution on the issue as there are no streetlights the people have been facing inconvenience.

Sanguem MLA Prasad Gaonkar said that almost more than 60 per cent streetlights in his constituency are non-functional.

Marcaim MLA Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar pointed out that the figure of non-functioning LED lights provided by the government is incorrect.

Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco stressed that the faulty streetlights must be replaced before Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

St Andre MLA Francisco Silveira and Mayem MLA Pravin Zantye raised the issue of shortage of staff in their respective constituencies. Deputy Speaker Isidore Fernandes said that the government should not make remaining payment to the company as it has failed to maintain the streetlights.