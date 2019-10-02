Cabral warns of cutting power supply to Opa water plant

Panaji: Power Minister Nilesh Cabral on Tuesday came out with a warning that the power supply to the Opa water treatment plant will be disconnected if it fails to pay the dues to the department by March 2020.

“After disconnection of power to the Opa water treatment plant, if the people of Panaji and Ponda fail to receive water supply then it’s the problem of the public works department and not electricity department,” he added, pointing out that as long as his department is not able to provide 24×7 power supply to the people, he would not increase the power tariff, even though Goa presently has the lowest power tariff.

The electricity department on Tuesday morning disconnected the power supply to the city municipal market, with many of the shopkeepers as well as vendors conducting their business in darkness. The power to the market was disconnected as the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) had failed to pay Rs 5 crore dues pertaining to this market.

“The electricity department will have to disconnect the power supply to the Opa water treatment plant, if it fails to recover the entire Rs 30 crore dues related to the particular treatment plant by March 2020,” Cabral maintained, adding that the public works department has been asked to do book adjustment.

“Actually the grant-in-aid for the Opa project can be diverted to the electricity department to take care of its power dues,” he noted.

Book adjustment in finance and accounts means to correct figures or make allowances for charges, credits etc. It involves alteration in debit or credit balances by way of allowances or charges posted in an account by means of debit or credit notes. It is a process of adjusting financially the sums due or owed. It may be recalled that the residents of Panaji and Ponda, who rely on the Opa water treatment plant for water, had recently suffered one-week of water scarcity, following damage to the pipeline at Curti-Ponda.

The Power Minister argued that when everyone, who is not clearing his power dues is facing power disconnection, why should the government agencies given special treatment in such cases.

“If the government agencies, the municipal councils and so on, have their difficulties in clearing their power dues then they have to explain it,” he observed, pointing out that the Corporation of the City of Panaji now has to give an undertaking to the electricity department stating that it would clear its power dues within specific time.

Speaking further, Cabral said that his department would now target every government agency, which has not cleared its power dues. “We want a clean slate, in this regard, before March 2020,” he noted, informing that the total un-cleared power dues presently stands at Rs 323 crore, including those from the government as well as the private agencies.

