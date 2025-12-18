Calangute Assn crush Geno FC

NT Reporter

Calangute

Calangute Association sailed past Geno FC 5-0 in the GFA U-20 Division I League at

Poriat ground.

Mervin Dsouza opened the scoring in the 34th minute, and Krutik Gaikwad added the second soon after the restart. Geno stayed in the contest until the closing stages, but Calangute switched gears late — Fati Rane struck in the 85th minute before stoppage-time goals from Kshitij Shetye and Shavir Ahmed rounded off the rout.

Calangute picked up bookings through Preston Dias, Mervin and Krutik, while Geno saw cautions for Dylan Gomes and

Tejas Nagvekar.

In the other fixture, Vasco SC and Bidesh XI drew 3–3 in a lively contest. Vasco struck early through Sanvesh Palkar in the 3rd minute and regained the lead at the break via Preston Colaco’s 45+2 finish. Alfaiz Sayed made it 3–1 in the 63rd, but a red card to Aaron Mascarenhas shifted momentum.

Bidesh stayed alive through goals from Shane Fernandes and Mohammed Sahil, and Prosen Mondal completed the comeback in the 90+2 minute. Sahil was booked, while Nigel Viegas collected a caution and a sending-off.