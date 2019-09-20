Calangute children to represent India at World Goju-Ryu Karate Championship

Four contestants in the age group of 11 to 14 years, all from Calangute constituency, have been selected to be a part of a 120-delegation which will represent India in the World Goju-Ryu Karate Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The contestants selected by All India Goju Ryu Karate Do Association under the leadership of Shihan Ganesh Dalvi (7th Dan Black Belt) are student of Green Meadows School, Marielou Lobo who will compete in Female Cadet Individual Kumite category; student of Green Meadows School, Sara Miranda who will compete in female Mini Cadet Individual Kumite category; student of Little flower of Jesus High School, Angel De souza who will compete in female Mini Cadet Individual Kumite category and Karan Rao Maratha of Mater Dei Institution who will compete in Male Kids Individual Kumite category.

Speaking at the function Lobo said that it is parents who encourage the child and pay for all the expenses, and only if one wins does the government fund them. Lobo further said that children from the neighbouring villages will be given free training in Goju-Ryu Karate in the panchayat hall and if one cannot afford he will be sponsoring them through CSR funding.

Calangute PI, Nolasco Raposo said that Karate is about self defence and women need to learn this art to protect themselves.