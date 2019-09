The government has put out a whatsapp number 7796667373. The contractors who had constructed the roads and which were under warranty would be then instructed to repair them.

The PWD minister has requested public to click photographs of any potholes they find and send it to that number. And this would be redressed.

Looks as if the government is finally taking into consideration the angst among people on the number of potholes on roads.And taking the contractors to task.