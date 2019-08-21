Camurlim farmers seek enhanced compensation

Mapusa: Demanding an enhanced compensation amount, under Shetkari Aadhar Nidhi scheme, which is disbursed to paddy cultivators in case of loss from crop damage, Camurlim farmers have urged the Union Minister and North Goa MP Shripad Naik to take up the matter up with the Chief Minister so that the affected farmers can benefit from it.

On Monday, Naik visited flood-affected families at Camurlim and Revora, along with additional collector Vikas Gaunekar, deputy collector Sudhir Kerkar and other officials.

Local panch members Sandhya Naik, Abhay Pednekar, Sharad Gad and others were also present.

MP Naik also interacted with farmers at Vagalim in Camurlim who have suffered losses due to flooding.

Farmers, putting forth their problems, demanded that the government should increase the compensation amount, which is Rs 25,000 given to paddy cultivators under Shetkari Aadhar Nidhi scheme.

They urged the MP to take up the matter so that the affected farmers can get enhanced amount of compensation soon.

The farmers also raised concern over the retaining wall constructed along the riverside and demanded that its height be raised so that the fields will be protected from flooding.

After hearing farmers’ grievances, MP Naik assured them of taking up the matter with the state government.

Naik also assured that compensation to affected villagers would be given by Ganesh Chaurthi.

“Once the final report is ready, the Chief Minister will seek relief fund from central government so that compensation can be given as early as possible,” he said.