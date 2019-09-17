Canacona residents want medical officer reinstated

Canacona: The citizens of Canacona taluka held a peaceful gathering with a plea to demand reinstatement of a medical officer who was terminated for indulging in private practice in a complaint reported 10 years ago.

More than 200 patients got together in front of the Canacona Health Center in support of the doctor as they went through stressful times when it was brought to their notice that the doctor was not available due to termination of her services.

Diogo D’silva, president of the Health Welfare Committee of Canacona said, “We have taken a lead in support of the doctor as her services were greatly appreciated by patients for the past three years”.

Considering the doctor’s services, she was recently felicitated by the Canacona Patrakar Sangh as many patients benefited from her dedication especially the poor and the aged, he said.

According to reliable sources the termination has been issued after an inquiry by the vigilance department after a complaint filed by a foreigner for allegation of private practice when the doctor was posted at Hospicio Hospital Margao in 2008.

The Health Welfare Committee of Canacona, along with the locals has submitted a memorandum to the Health Officer and The Director of Health Department to revoke the doctor’s termination.