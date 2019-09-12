Canacona sees 16 dengue cases in August

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Dengue has been raising its ugly head in Canacona taluka, which has seen the highest number of 16 confirmed dengue cases of the state in August.

As per the data provided by the directorate of health services, Canacona tops the list with 16 cases followed by Candolim with eight cases, while six each confirmed cases of dengue were reported in Vasco and Cortalim.

Mapusa saw four cases, while Siolim and Shiroda each reported three cases.

There were two cases reported each in Pernem, Aldona, Colvale and Porvorim, while Panaji, Bicholim, Valpoi, Casarvanem, Chimbel, Balli, Margao and Chinchinim saw one case each.

From January to August this year, there were 1077 suspected cases; of which 141 were confirmed dengue cases.

During the same period in 2018, there were 1337 suspected cases; of which 236 were confirmed cases of dengue.

A health officer of the national vector-borne disease control programme at the DHS Kalpana Mahatme said that dengue cases have been on the rise not only in urban areas but also in rural areas owing to stagnant and lack of waste disposal system.

These mosquitoes are found breeding mainly in unattended water tanks, containers and in solid waste, which is filled with stagnant water at human settlements.

Fogging and source reduction drives have been regularly undertaken by the department to kill adult mosquitoes and mosquito larvae in high-risk areas.