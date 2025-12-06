Canacona youth killed as vehicle overturns near Chapoli reservoir

NT Reporter

Canacona

A youth from Canacona was killed on the spot after the vehicle he was driving overturned near the Chapoli reservoir in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said the deceased, Ravish Komarpant, was travelling with two others along the narrow Chapoli road at around 3.30 am when the accident occurred. At a sharp bend near the reservoir, the driver is believed to have

lost control of the vehicle, which then struck a roadside stone and turned turtle.

Ravish sustained fatal injuries, while the two other occupants of the four-wheeler were severely injured and shifted to the South Goa District Hospital for treatment,

said police.

Police said that an investigation is in progress to ascertain the exact cause of the crash.