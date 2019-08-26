Cancel licence of defaulting mobile service providers: Anjuna villagers

Mapusa: Anjuna-Caisua villagers have sought revocation of licence issued to mobile service providers who have defaulted in paying tax and have further challenged the renewal process.

While reading out the minutes of the previous gram sabha, the panchayat secretary Dharmendra Govekar gave the status on the mobile tower renewal and said that the panchayat had issued notice to mobile service providers and two of them have renewed the licence and paid amount of Rs 1.5 lakh but some others have challenged the renewal notice.

Expressing displeasure over the move of service providers, villagers questioned the sarpanch over their authority to challenge the panchayat process.

Michael D’Souza proposed revocation of licence issued to mobile service providers and also proposed to terminate the electricity supply to the

towers.

At the start of the meeting, villagers complained that they were not properly intimated about the gram sabha as a result the turnout is low.

Replying on the issue, sarpanch Savio Almeida informed that “the panchayat had put up advertisement twice in newspapers besides pasting a notice at public places.”

Some gram sabha members suggested to the panchayat body to use social media to inform villagers about gram sabhas. Some also suggested making announcement using loudspeaker.

However, the sarpanch did not respond in the positive stating that advertisements are put up in newspapers following which opposition panchayat members Surrender Govekar, Hanumant Govekar and Sheetal Dabholkar raised objection which triggered arguments between them.

The sarpanch questioned the opposition members for speaking without the permission of the chair while opposition panch members accused him of neglecting their wards.

Subsequently, a gram sabha member Ramesh Naik questioned over the status on proposal made by him during the previous meetings of setting up village library, KTC bus service, gymnasium and upgrading of sub-health centre.

Sarpanch Almeida informed that “On August 14 we had moved proposal and tender is floated for procurement of equipments for gymnasium and following which gymnasium service will be available for villagers.”