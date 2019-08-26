Candolim constitutes special panel to draft CZMP

Candolim: Giving in to the demands of the villagers, the Candolim panchayat at the gram sabha on Sunday formed a special committee comprising of stakeholders including representatives of fishermen, toddy tappers, shack owners, guest house operators etc to draft the coastal zone management plan (CZMP).

Villagers objecting to the draft CZMP also demanded holding of a special gram sabha before August 31 to discuss the issue. The agriculture issue was also raised at the gram sabha that was held at the Candolim panchayat ghar.

Stating that the village panchayat was lax over the controversial draft CZMP for the village of Candolim, villagers brought to the notice of the gram sabha that the National Green Tribunal has refused the Goa government’s request to defer the date.

Villagers also warned that if the CZMP is passed in the present form, it will affect the business of shack owners, fishermen etc as tall buildings will come up within 50 metres of the high-tide line and tourism will be jeopardised as the beach will go into the hands of hoteliers who will then dictate terms.

Sarpanch Fermino Fernandes told the gram sabha that the panchayat body had passed a resolution in its monthly meeting objecting to the plan and had sent a notice to the GCZMA which wants the villagers to draw their own plan.

Villagers said that some farmers are unable to cultivate their fields as the pathway to their fields is blocked and they are unable to carry farming machinery. There was also request for tractor to be allocated to farmers with the Sinquerim bund being constructed after 30 years which will help the farmers to restart farming in Candolim.

The sarpanch said that the farmers should constitute farmers’ club as agriculture department gives subsidy to buy tractors and other farming equipment for which the panchayat is ready to support the farmers.

Damian Telles raised the issue of stray cattle menace and requested the panchayat to impound stray cattle and hand them over to a group in Mayem.

The sarpanch told the gram sabha that he had called the cattle owners to the panchayat but none turned up for the meeting. He further said that as the villagers have suggested the name of a group in Mayem who are adopting stray cattle, the panchayat will look into the

matter.

There was also suggestion from villagers to construct speed breakers. Villagers also alleged that traffic police harass riders of two-wheelers which are parked behind the white line of the road and in some places, there are no proper signboards.

Villagers suggested to the gram sabha that all the potholes in the village need to be filled before the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. There was also a request for streetlights. The panchayat also felicitated meritorious Class X and XII students.