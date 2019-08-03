Cansaulim blank Goa Velha to book semis spot

NT NETWORK

Vagator

CAC Cansaulim eased past Goa Velha Sports Club by a comfortable 2-0 margin to enter the semifinals of the 21st Vagator Soccer 2019, at Vagator PYSC ground, here on Friday. Prasad Bagli and Kenneth D’Costa scored for the winners in the second

session.

Goa Velha should have taken the early lead when Cansaulim defender Roswell Figueredo failed to clear the ball on time; taking advantage of the same, Joseph Rodrigues enter the box but the lad failed to keep his shot on target with just Cansaulim keeper at the stake.

Cansaulim also missed the similar opportunity in the 26th minute as Agnelo D’Souza made a through pass to Kenneth whose shot missed the far post by hairline distance with just Goa Velha keeper at the mercy.

At the other end, Goa Velha had a chance to take the lead just before the halftime when Kunal Kundaikar’s shot deflected off Cansaulim defender and was entering the net but their keeper Alison Soares came with a timely save to keep his side safe.

On crossing over, Cansaulim were awarded a penalty kick when their midfielder Agnelo was brought down in the box by Goa Velha defender Suresh Thapa. Referee Deep Govekar quickly pointed towards the spot where Prasad made no mistake to beat the keeper from the spot.

A few minutes later, Agnelo was once again brought down but this time just outside the box where Chadwick Furtado stepped forward to take the set pieces only to see it denied by the crossbar.

However, in the 50th minute, Kenneth doubled the lead for the South Goan side with a neat placement to book their place in the semis.