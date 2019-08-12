Cansaulim survive tie breaker to enter semis

Manora: CAC, Cansaulim entered the semifinals of Manora Youth Cup Football Tournament defeating Curtorim Gymkhana 6-5 via the tie breaker played at Manora-Raia grounds on Sunday. The teams played a 1-1 draw during regulation time.

After playing a barren first session, the teams improved their match by a few notches in the second session which saw CAC, Cansaulim taking the lead in the 48th minute when attacking medio Aaron Fernandes raced down the flank and on entering the box, sent an angular effort to beat Curtorim Gymkhana keeper Johnson Bhagat.

Curtorim Gymkhana retaliated quickly thereafter and after stitching some good moves restored parity through Josley Gomes when he beat CAC keeper Aliskey Barbora in the 55th minute.

Amar Estibeiro, Savio Fernandes, Joston Fernandes and Frazier Castanha stood firm in the defence for Curtorim Gymkhana while Josley Gomes, Joston Fernandes and Milagres Fernandes looked out for opportunities to find the mark.

On the other hand, CAC too who were in good form, playing a positional game played with intent and made a number of forays in the rival half but met with stiff resistance in the box when Curtorim defenders covered the ground.

CAC’s Denzil Soares, Jessito Dias, Kenneth D’Costa and S Vaz played a great role in the midfield along with Roysal Teodosio, Chadwick Furtado and Aaron Fernandes who managed the midfield by working closely in tandem with each other.

In the last ten minutes of play both teams went into a defensive mode and as no goals could be scored thereon, the teams entered the tie breaker.

Shooting in the tie breaker CAC, Cansaulim proved to be the better team scoring accurately through Kenneth D’Costa, Chadwick Furtado, S Vaz, R Figueredo and A Barbosa.

Curtorim Gymkhana could find the mark only through Aliston Fernandes, A Castanha, Amar Estiberio and N Fernandes.