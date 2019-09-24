Capturing the festive spirit

NT BUZZ
Photographers from all over the state participated in an
all-Goa photography competition titled ‘Glimpses of Adpai Ganesh Visarjan’
organised by ‘Saksham – a Sanket Naik Mule initiative’ at Adpai, Ponda. As part
of the contest, photographers were asked to capture the festive mood of the
villagers during the Ganesh procession. The first place was secured by Soham
Pai Kudav from Cumbharjua. The second place was won by Shilju VR from Ponda;
the third place was won by Rajat Prabhu from Old Goa; and the consolation place
was won by Rohan Naik from Borim. Speaking about the competition, Sanket Naik
Mule said: “The main intention behind organising the competition was to add to
the traditional value of the whole ceremony. The essence of the festival is
what one can see in the energy and enthusiasm in the
procession.”