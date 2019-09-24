Capturing the festive spirit

NT BUZZ

Photographers from all over the state participated in an all-Goa photography competition titled ‘Glimpses of Adpai Ganesh Visarjan’ organised by ‘Saksham – a Sanket Naik Mule initiative’ at Adpai, Ponda. As part of the contest, photographers were asked to capture the festive mood of the villagers during the Ganesh procession. The first place was secured by Soham Pai Kudav from Cumbharjua. The second place was won by Shilju VR from Ponda; the third place was won by Rajat Prabhu from Old Goa; and the consolation place was won by Rohan Naik from Borim. Speaking about the competition, Sanket Naik Mule said: “The main intention behind organising the competition was to add to the traditional value of the whole ceremony. The essence of the festival is what one can see in the energy and enthusiasm in the

procession.”