Car, two-wheeler sales slump by 66% in Sept

Abdul Wahab Khan | NT

Panaji: The sale of two-wheelers and four-wheelers dropped by an unprecedented 66 per cent during last month, data compiled by the transport department reveals.

There has been a significant 24 per cent drop in the overall number of two-wheelers and cars registered between April and September of the current fiscal as compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.

According to the figures available with the department, over the last six months of the current fiscal, it registered 19,151 new two-wheelers as against 25,208 registered during the same period last year.

Similarly, four-wheeler registrations also dipped by 26 per cent with just 6,869 units registered between April and September as against 9,385 during the same period in 2018.

The department fetches over 90 per cent of its revenue – Rs 18-19 crore a month from registration of new vehicles – mainly cars and other light motor vehicles. However with the sale being poor, the road tax revenue saw a month-on-month decline.

The state government has decided to slash road tax by 50 per cent on new vehicles for a period of three months to give a boost to the auto industry and get revenue from taxation of motor vehicles.

Two-wheelers registration had dipped in April by 6.95 per cent compared to the last fiscal in same month. While 4,546 vehicles were registered in April 2018, 4,230 vehicle registrations were recorded in April 2019. As against 1,542 cars that were registered in April last year, the registration of four wheelers crashed to 1,382 this year, indicating a drop of more than 10 per cent.

The data suggests that registration of two-wheelers in Goa declined by 9.25 per cent, decreasing from 4,067 in May 2018 to 3,691 in May 2019. Passenger car registrations declined by 12.84 per cent in May with 1,256 registrations in May 2019 against 1,441 in May 2018.

According to the figures, 2,750 two-wheelers were registered in June 2019 as against 3,518 in June 2018 which is a decline of 21.83 per cent. Four-wheeler registration slumped by 33.33 per cent in June with just 914 cars registered as against 1,371 in June 2018.

In July, the trend remained same at higher side for second month in a row with a 21.10 per cent decline in two-wheelers and 28.33 per cent decline in cars registration.

However in August the demand for cars and bikes improved as the decline figure reduced to 4.45 per cent as the commencement of Ganesh festival steered two-wheeler and four-wheeler purchases.

But September again witnessed a sharp decline.

Although there can be multiple factors for the slump in vehicle purchase, what mostly seems to affect vehicle buyers is the compulsion to take five-years’ insurance cover for two-wheelers and three-years’ insurance for light motor vehicles (LMVs), which came into effect in September 2018 and raised the cost of acquiring new vehicles.