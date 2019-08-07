Car with students fall into gorge, 9 dead

Dehradun: At least nine students were killed when a vehicle carrying school students fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, police said. Four students were flown to AIIMS Rishikesh in critical condition.

The accident was reported in Lambgaon area of Tehri Garhwal region.

Although the reason for the accident was still being investigated, the police suspect that the driver lost control of the vehicle at a bend which led to the accident.

“Nine students were reported dead in the accident. The vehicle belonged to a private party and was not a school bus,” Inspector General of Uttarakhand Police Ajay Rautela told

IANS.

“Four students who were in critical condition have been taken to AIIMS Rishikesh and the other injured are being treated in a local medical facility,” he

added.

Around 25 students were estimated to be in the vehicle. A search was on for students who were suspected to have fallen off the gorge.

The police have registered a FIR against the owner and driver of the vehicle.