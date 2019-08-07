Breaking News

Car with students fall into gorge, 9 dead

August 7, 2019 National News 4 Views

Dehradun: At least nine students were killed when a vehicle carrying school students fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, police said. Four students were flown to AIIMS Rishikesh in critical condition.

The accident was reported in Lambgaon area of Tehri Garhwal region.

Although the reason for the accident was still being investigated, the police suspect that the driver lost control of the vehicle at a bend which led to the accident.

“Nine students were reported dead in the accident. The vehicle belonged to a private party and was not a school bus,” Inspector General of Uttarakhand Police Ajay Rautela told

 IANS.

“Four students who were in critical condition have been taken to AIIMS Rishikesh and the other injured are being treated in a local medical facility,” he

added.

Around 25 students were estimated to be in the vehicle. A search was on for students who were suspected to have fallen off the gorge.

The police have registered a FIR against the owner and driver of the vehicle.

Check Also

‘Govt’s move cleared path for solving Article 370 problems’

New Delhi: The government’s decisive move on Article 370 has cleared the path for solving …

Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011